Elon Musk Announces, Doesn't Name New Twitter CEO Set for June Start Elon Musk announced that a new Twitter CEO has been chosen. While Musk didn't name her, he did confirm that she would start next month.

While it's still too early to tell if this could end up being one of those rare instances when he actually follows through on what he promises, Elon Musk took to his own social media service for a follow-up from December 2022 that no one actually really believed would happen (in fact, we still won't believe it until three days after the deal is done and we have proof that the person is real and not just 6 squirrels in a trenchcoat). "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk wrote earlier this afternoon. And though we don't have a name, it would appear mid to end of June would be their start window. As for Musk? "My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," he continued.

Here's a look at Musk's tweet confirming the news – now let's wait to see if it actually happens:

Elon Musk Gets Twitter-Confused by Tucker Carlson

"Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," Carlson announced/warned in a tweet from yesterday. Now, aside from the obvious questions regarding if and how Carlson would be able to get past any incomplete clauses in his FOX "News" contract, it turns out that Carlson's Twitter show announcement was as much news to the social media service's owner, Musk, as it was to everyone else. While never wasting a moment to plug the services that Twitter has for any potential content creator, Musk made it clear in his tweet that Carlson doesn't have anything special going on with his social media service: "I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker [Carlson] is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators."

Here's a look at Musk's tweet making it clear that no signed deals are in play between Carlson & Twitter: