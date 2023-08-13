Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, mark zuckerberg, meta, opinion, threads, twitter

Elon Musk "Isn't Serious And It's Time to Move On": Mark Zuckerberg

Based on what he posted earlier today, Mark Zuckerberg is done with all of Elon Musk's fight talk and believes that "it's time to move on."

It's not like we didn't see it coming – but there's just something sadistically popcorn-munching-worthy about watching Elon Musk make a bunch of promises on Twitter X, only for others to put them out of their misery with the truth. In this case, it's how Musk posted a bunch of teases/updates about his "upcoming" fight with Meta dude & Threads mastermind Mark Zuckerberg. First up, Italy's minister of culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, threw cold water on the idea of the fight taking place in Rome. Following that, Zuckerberg checked in to let everyone know that he still didn't have a clue about what Musk was talking about. And now, Zuckerberg is taking things one step further – telling everyone in a recent Threads & Instagram Stories post that Musk "isn't serious and it's time to move on."

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious, and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg began his post. "I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously." Unfortunately, the one thing that does royally suck about all of this is that Musk promised that monies from the event would be going to veterans' charities – and now, it's looking like that was nothing but bluster. Stay tuned! But then again, maybe don't…

Here's a look at Musk's tweets from the other day – which had a shelf life of less than 12 hours. And don't forget to check out our advice on the best way to "enjoy" the event… which is looking more and more like it's not going to happen:

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And all proceeds go to veterans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

