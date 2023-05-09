Elon Musk: No Deal "Whatsoever" Between Tucker Carlson Show & Twitter Elon Musk made it clear that Twitter has no deal "whatsoever" with ex-FOX "News" host Tucker Carlson for the new show Carlson announced today.

UPDATE: Before we share a look back at our editorial from earlier today, we have a very important follow-up involving Tucker Carlson, FOX "News," and Carlson's new show on Twitter. "Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," Carlson announced/warned in a tweet from earlier today. Now, aside from the obvious questions regarding if and how Carlson would be able to get past any incomplete clauses in his FOX "News" contract, it turns out that Carlson's Twitter show announcement was as much news to the social media service's owner, Elon Musk, as it was to everyone else. While never wasting a moment to plug the services that Twitter has for any potential content creator, Musk made it clear in his tweet that Carlson doesn't have anything special going on with his social media service: "I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker [Carlson] is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators."

Here's a look at Musk's tweet making it clear that no signed deals are in play between Carlson & Twitter:

On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes. I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is… https://t.co/0TMjuYnKUp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Tucker Carlson: Stop Taking Guff From FOX "News" & Go Scorched Earth!

If you're a lover of fine cinema as I am, then I'm sure you have a deep appreciation for the 2003 horror-pop classic Freddy vs. Jason. Bringing together the main "big bads" from the Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street franchises in a bloody big-screen smackdown, the film worked for us on a number of levels. One of those was the way it both fed into my guilty pleasures and gave me an "out" in case I was feeling a bit too sympathetic. The film found a way to get me to feel bad for Jason Vorhees (granted, it's tough not to win a "sympathy contest" when you're going up against a serial child abuser & killer), so I rooted for him to take down Freddy Krueger. But big-picture? Much like the characters on the screen, I would've been more than happy to watch both of them hack away at each other until there's nothing left except two horror-themed versions of The Black Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. So when I hear that ex-FOX "News" primetime talking head Tucker Carlson is ready to go scorched earth on his old stomping grounds? Well, I think you know where this is going – but there's one thing that makes Carlson & FOX "News" an even easier bloodbath to enjoy guilt-free. There's no one you have to feel guilty for liking in this horror show because they're both nightmares.

By now, we all know that FOX "News" and Carlson parted ways a little more than two weeks ago – though considering it looked like Carlson was expecting to be back on the air the following Monday, it would be safe to assume that FOX "News" did most of the ways-parting. Since that time, Carlson released a weird, almost manifesto-like video that seemed to be aimed at – someone? And then there's the matter of those "leaked" videos that made their way to Media Matters, not exactly showing Carlson in the greatest of lights (even worse than what he was presenting every night) – including trashing FOX "News'" own streaming service. Now comes word Carlson is looking to call out his old boss – for what and with what still remains a mystery. For their part, there have been rumblings since the end of April that the "news" network has a "dirt file" on Carlson that it would be more than happy to share with others.

And to all of that, I say… GAME ON! It's rare that real life offers you a scenario when you can't root for anyone, don't have to feel bad for not rooting for anyone, and can actually feel great as they tear each other apart in the public arena. Enjoy it! Embrace it! Pop some f***ing popcorn & grab a front seat to the show! I'm serious. I will be righteously disappointed if we don't start getting emails, texts, on-set "hot mic" videos, recorded phone calls, and more. And since neither of them would want to be seen as not being the "alpha" in the smackdown, you know that they won't stop until every scrap of anything that could matter is out there. Because after spending years spitting their venom at society, it's about time they knew what some of their own poison feels like.