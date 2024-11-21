Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, netflix

Emily In Paris Blows It For Season 5: Gabriel & Paris Both Returning

Emily In Paris Season 5 will begin filming early next year. Here's why they're going to ruin the momentum they ended Season 4 with.

Emily In Paris ended season 4 on a high note with Emily (Lily Collins) moving to Rome to start up the new branch of Agence Grateau and finding love with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). It was the reset that the show desperately needed. And with actor Lucas Bravo talking about how he wanted off the show because his character was turning into "guacamole," the timing couldn't have been better. But Variety reports that they are dropping the ball. Not only is Gabriel going to be back, but Emily is going to split her time between pairs and Rome in season 5.

Emily In Paris: The Let-Down

I should have known that it was too good to be true at the end there. Here was a chance that few shows get; they could reset the board for a bit and completely flip expectations, and it would have worked beautifully. Get her away from Gabriel, and Paris for that matter. Keep them around, just less, so fans get their fix and focus on the real story, and that is Emily moving on as many do in life to greener pastures. Emily and Gabriel do NOT work together, and they realize that in season 4. The creators should have run towards that and never looked back.

But no, instead, Emily In Paris takes the easy way, as it always does. I am not sure why I expected any different from one of the most empty-calorie shows on streaming, but they got my interest at the end of last season. What a disappointment. Oh well, they can continue to have their dumb love story that anyone who has been watching since the beginning could see doesn't work; I don't care anymore. I bet Emily and Gabriel are back to sneaking around and cheating on whoever by the third episode of season 5. Maybe I will finally stop watching.

