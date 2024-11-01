Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, lily collins, Lucas Bravo, netflix

Emily In Paris Has a Serious Gabriel Problem (But It's An Easy Fix)

Emily In Paris may face a serious Gabriel problem, with actor Lucas Bravo saying he might leave the show. But would that be the worst idea?

Emily In Paris ended season four refreshingly and excitingly. Emily (Lily Collins) abandoned Paris altogether to help open an office for her ad agency Agence Grateau in Rome and found new love with fashion scion Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). There is just one problem. Gabriel STILL won't go away. Look, I love Lucas Bravo in the role as much as anyone, but for two seasons now, Gabriel and Emily have circled each other in the most frustrating ways imaginable, much to fans' chagrin. Finally, in season four, they stayed away from each other and all the baggage they had together, and the show could breathe again. Bravo himself has also become frustrated with Gabriel's direction, as the actor told Indiewire that he is pondering leaving the show.

Emily In Paris Doesn't Need Gabriel Anymore

"It's a comedy; everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I'm just slowly sinking into god knows what. I tried for seasons to bring nuances, but we don't have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want, and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5," Bravo added. When you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it. I'm not going to lie; I've been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we'll see where it goes. The show is not over."

Emily In Paris is at its best when it is bubbly and fun; the serious stuff is laughably bad, especially since season one. I don't blame Bravo one bit for being frustrated, his character has been treated like a moron at best, and an asshole for all of season four. They wrote him originally as a very grounded, funny, charming chef with a romantic side and turned him into a petty, oafish buffoon. Sadly, I don't think the show needs him anymore, especially if they spend more and more time in Rome, which is also what they should do. The Rome storyline is the best thing they have done since season one, and they need to explore that deeper and stay the course with it. Sadly, that means that Gabriel, at least for season five, is not needed. they can always bring him back later, but maybe give him the season off, and cooler heads will prevail.

