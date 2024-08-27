Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, lily collins, netflix, season 4

Emily In Paris Season 4: All Roads Lead to Rome in Part 2 Trailer

All roads lead to Rome in the official trailer for Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2, with the series set to return on September 12th.

Emily in Paris recently debuted the first half of its fourth season on Netflix, and today, the streaming service released the trailer for the second half of the season that will debut on September 12th. This half of the season will see Emily travel to Rome, something Emily in Paris fans have been waiting for. "I've always felt this wonderful kinship between not just Lily and Audrey Hepburn, but the spirit of those movies, that 'Old Hollywood' feeling, and Emily in Paris. I think Audrey Hepburn captured it so well in her movies like Roman Holiday and Charade. Her movies were romantic comedies, and they were sophisticated and international." said Emily in Paris series creator Darren Star.

Emily In Paris Season 4 Heads To Rome

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

Season 4 of Netflix's Emily in Paris will include guest stars like:

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello. Originally from Rome, Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity. He's substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family's company.

Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Laurent's twentysomething daughter from a past relationship who's just moved from New York City to Paris to start her career. Her bright and eager demeanor immediately endears her to Emily, who's thrilled to have an American expat to mentor. But their similarities may end up complicating Emily's life both professionally and personally.

Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome. Giorgio makes it his business to know everyone else's business and to be the life of every party. He's been friends with Sylvie for decades.

Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori, Marcello's mother, the matriarch of the Muratori family and the head of the family business. Antonia presides over their small village by building up the community and taking care of the people who live and work there. Even in uncertain times, Antonia is committed to maintaining the company's soul.

Raoul Bova as Giancarlo, a charming, self-assured, and successful Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie's film professor.

I have yet to watch part 1 of this season, but I am sure it will be just as annoyingly fun as ever to watch. This is a huge comfort show for me, for reasons I cannot figure out at all. Part 2 of Season 4 of Emily in Paris debuts on September 12th.

