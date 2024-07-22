Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, lily collins, netflix

Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Released; Debuts August 15th

We have a new official trailer and poster for the first part of Emily in Paris Season 4, making its way to Netflix on August 15th.

Emily In Paris is returning for the first part of season 4 on August 15th, and Netflix released a trailer for it this morning. Returning this season are Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). The second half of the season will follow on September 12th, so it will not be a long wait after this half debuts.

Emily In Paris Season 4 Synopsis

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of.

"Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily's eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master." teases series creator Darren Star. The new poster can be found below as well.

Emily In Paris Season 3 ramped up the drama right up until the final scenes, with a broken wedding and a surprise pregnancy, at least a surprise if you were not paying attention. They also had a way bigger budget, which was all on screen. All indications are that they also have a massive budget for this season as well, judging by the locations they are teasing. At its best, this show is all about glitz and glamour and gets bogged down when it tries to be more, mostly because of how damn unlikeable Emily is. But it is a fun watch, regardless.

Emily In Paris Season Four Part One drops on Netflix on August 15th.

