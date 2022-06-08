Entergalactic: Netflix Shares Animated Series Teaser, Cast Rundown

Netflix's Geeked Week dedicated Wednesday's sessions to animation, and they did not disappoint. From the minds of Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi & Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City. And now, not only do we have a teaser and preview images for the original animated story, but we also have a rundown of the jaw-dropping voice cast for Entergalactic. Joining Mescudi is Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

With the animated series set to drop this fall, here's a look at the teaser for Netflix's Entergalactic:

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present "Entergalactic," an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, "Entergalactic" takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. Alongside Mescudi and Williams, "Entergalactic" boasts an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (previously announced) as Jabari: A charming, creative visionary with a splash of goofball, Jabari is effortlessly cool. Dressed head-to-toe in the holiest of streetwear grails, Jabari is just one of those kids you can't help but love. At a first time crossroads of career success and the perfect apartment, he is about to find the final piece of adulthood: true love.

Jessica Williams (Love Life, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3) as Meadow: An on-the-rise photographer who is Jabari's new neighbor, Meadow is not only the coolest girl at the party, she's the realest.

Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call Me by Your Name) as Jimmy: Jimmy is Jabari's best friend and… weed dealer, though with the new drug laws he's now focusing on crypto and new inventions. An oxymoronic, laid back conspiracy theorist, Jimmy is never without a blunt and a book.

Ty Dolla $ign as Ky: Jabari's irreverent, and at times, inappropriate road dog. Ky is always there for Jabari, even though his support can sometimes come in interesting packages.

Laura Harrier (Hollywood, BlacKkKlansman) as Carmen: Jabari's recent ex-girlfriend. Stylish and confident, Carmen is the girl you're supposed to marry.

Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick…Boom!) as Karina: Meadow's best friend who is trustworthy, grounded and adorably pregnant.

Christopher Abbott (Kraven the Hunter, On the Count of Three) as Reed: A well-dressed shark with a heart and art dealer representing Meadow's photography. Reed has the kind of chin that is sharp enough to cut glass but not strong enough to take a punch.

070 Shake as Nadia: Meadow's associate from the art scene. Born and raised in New York City, Nadia is an in-your-face sculptor whose voice could only be drowned out by the brashness of her own work.

Jaden Smith (After Earth) as Jordan: An adolescent BMX superstar, Jordan's talent earns a pass to kick it with Jabari and Jimmy. Jordan sees the dating landscape in New York City just a bit different than Jabari.

Keith David (From Scratch, 21 Bridges) as Mr. Rager: Jabari's superhero creation.

Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America, The Trap) as Boxing Coach: Meadow and Karina's hard-nose boxing instructor at Rumble NYC.

Arturo Castro (Yes Day, Broad City) as Len: An upwardly mobile professional, Len is Jabrari's co-worker at Vision Comics. He wears hard-bottom shoes and a newsboy cap. He's super smart AND super annoying.

Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story, The Righteous Gemstones) as Downtown Pat: Downtown legend and life-long, city-wide delinquent. Despite his gritty exterior, Pat has a very romantic heart and wise words to give.

