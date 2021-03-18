Eric Bischoff Joins WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

It looks like we may have seen the last appearance by Eric Bischoff on AEW Dynamite for the near future. Biscoff is the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame's 2021 class of inductees, WWE revealed on Thursday. Bischoff was fired from his role as Creative Director of WWE Smackdown after an extremely short tenure in 2019 that Bischoff himself admitted was a sham and made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in the time since. However, WWE tends to like its high-profile Hall of Fame inductees to sign legends contracts, and they surely wouldn't want Easy E showing up on Dynamite with his newly-awarded ring like some kind of throwback to the Monday Night Wars.

WWE made the announcement on WWE.com:

Eric Bischoff, a pioneer behind the scenes in sports-entertainment, as well as an incredibly entertaining performer in front of the camera, is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. He was surprised with the news of his induction on WWE After the Bell, which you can listen and subscribe to on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. He will enter the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network in the rest of the world.

After a recap of Bischoff's career (minus the AEW parts), including giving Bischoff credit for the Elimination Chamber, which is true in kayfabe, though Triple H came up with behind the scenes, the announcement continued:

For Bischoff's innovation behind the scenes and his memorable performance in front of the camera, there is no greater honor than induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Don't miss Eric Bischoff take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The ceremony will honor both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

Eric Bischoff joins Molly Holly and more inductees to be announced soon in the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class.