Eric Bischoff Confirms Executive Director Role Was a Sham

WWE announced in June 2019 that Eric Bischoff would take over Smackdown as the show moved to Fox, but by October, he was replaced by Bruce Pritchard.

WWE announced in June 2019 that Bischoff would take over Smackdown as the show moved to Fox, but by October, he was replaced by Bruce Pritchard and it was clear that Bischoff was out of his depth and never had a chance to succeed.

"I think, as is sometimes the case when you're reimagining anything or taking a completely different approach to something, you have certain expectations, certain hopes and certain goals and then when the reality converges on the perception or the goals, sometimes there's a conflict," Bischoff said in an interview with Digital Spy. I don't know what Digital Spy is, but I think I will have them executed just in case. "There was not nearly the autonomy that I was hoping there would be. There wasn't an open mind to new ways of doing things which, either I allowed myself to believe there would be or I was led to believe there would be, I'm not sure which is true even to this day."

"I would say it was probably me allowing myself to believe something that wasn't true more than being misled, I'll take responsibility for that. But I think there was there was a little bit of that," he added. "There really wasn't a new approach. It was the same approach with different people and it just didn't fit real well."

Now if El Presidente was in that situation, I probably would have rallied the people to seize the means of production on Smackdown and take over the show. But the way Eric Bischoff handled it was good as well. Until next time, my friends.