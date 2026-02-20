Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Eric Dane

Eric Dane Recorded Final Words for His Daughters for Netflix Interview

Netflix released the text of the late Eric Dane's last words to his daughters, recorded in November and set to be released after his passing.

Article Summary Eric Dane recorded heartfelt final words for his daughters in a Netflix interview before his death at 53.

Dane shared four life lessons: living in the present, pursuing passion, valuing friendships, and fighting adversity.

The actor openly reflected on his struggles, love of acting, and his journey with ALS in his last message.

Dane’s emotional goodbye to Billie and Georgia highlighted family bonds and the importance of resilience.

On Thursday, the heartbreaking news broke that actor Eric Dane (ABC's Grey's Anatomy, HBO's Euphoria, Prime Video's Countdown) had died at the age of 53. The actor was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease), going public with his diagnosis in 2025 and serving as a public advocate for ALS research and awareness during his remaining days. In November 2025, Dane sat down with Brad Falchuk for a confidential taping of Famous Last Words, an interview intended for release after Dane's passing. The special conversation sees Dane looking back on his life with candor and compassion, hitting on the key events in his life that traumatized him "on a cellular level," as well as his battle with drugs and alcohol, the great romance of his life, and the earned and deserved peace he felt about his death. A preview of the special was released earlier today (above), but Netflix was kind enough to share the text of Dane's final, unedited thoughts, which he directed to his two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

"Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall we had a blast, didn't we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach, the two of you, me and mom — in Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I've learned from this disease, and I hope you don't just listen to me. I hope you'll hear me.

"First, live now. Right now. In the present. It's hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I have been wandering around mentally and lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt. I've replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. 'I shouldn't have done this. I never should've that.' No more. Out of pure survival, I am forced to stay in the present. But I don't want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment.

"Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you want to get up in the morning, drives you through the entire day. I fell in love for the first time when I was about your age. I fell in love with acting. That love eventually got me through my darkest hours, my darkest days, my darkest year. I still love my work, I still look forward to it, I still want to get in front of a camera and play my part. My work doesn't define me, but it excites me. Find something that excites you. Find your path, your purpose, your dream. Then go for it. Really go for it.

"Third, choose your friends wisely. Find your people and allow them to find you. And then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you. No judgment, no conditions, no questions asked. I'm so thankful for my very close family and friends. Every single one has stepped up. I can't do little things I used to do. I can't drive around, go to the gym, get coffee, hang out. But I've learned to embrace alternatives. My friends come to me, we eat together, watch a game, listen to music. They don't do anything special, they just show up. That's a big one. Just show up. And love your friends with everything you have. Hang onto them. They will entertain you, guide you, help you, support you, and some will save you.

"Finally, fight with every ounce of your being, and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.

"The two of you are different people. But you're both strong and resilient. You inherited resiliency from me. That's my superpower. You knock me down, I bounce right up, and I keep coming back. I get up again, and again, and again. Mark says I'm like a cat, except a cat has nine lives, and I'm on number 15 — easily. So when something unexpected hits you, and it will because that's life, fight and face it with honesty, integrity, and grace, even if it feels or seems insurmountable.

"I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high.

"Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!