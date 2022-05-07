Saturday Night Live Rewind: 2016/2018 Cumberbatch; 2013 Arcade Fire

With Only Murders in the Building star & singer Selena Gomez and musical guest Post Malone waiting in the wings for next week, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and musical guest Arcade Fire hit the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Now, in case you didn't know? Tonight isn't the first SNL go-around for either one, but just in case you need a reminder we have a rundown of some of their greatest past hits. Kicking things off, we have a sampling of sketches from when Cumberbatch last hosted in 2016 (with musical guest Solange).

Kicking off with the opening monologue, Cumberbatch gets a little musical help properly introducing himself to the audience and viewers from Leslie Jones, Cecily Strong, Sasheer Zamata, and Melissa Villaseñor:

Why Is Benedict Cumberbatch Hot? That's the game show-foscused question Beck Bennett (clearly with an ax to grind) asks Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, and Cumberbatch:

Need to look "Number #1" while going "Number #2"? Kohler introduces… The Koohl Toilet:

Ricky Diamonds (Cumberbatch) and girlfriend Gemma (Strong) crash a couple's (Vanessa Bayer, Kenan Thompson) date night in Atlantic City (with Strong and Cumberbatch vibing a chemistry that was especially impressive):

And finally, Cumberbatch's Professor engages in a student in a way that helps him realize some truths about himself. That student? Pete Davidson's Chad:

And let's not forget Cumberbatch's surprise appearance during former SNL head writer Tina Fey's 2018 hosting turn (with musical guest Nicki Minaj), showing up to ask Fey a question at around the 1:45 mark:

And let's just say that Arcade Fire is no stranger to SNL, having appears as the musical guest on February 24, 2007; November 13, 2010; September 28, 2013; March 17, 2018; and May 7, 2022 (as well as a special guest on May 19, 2012). In the following sketch from the band's September 2013 appearance, Fey took part in a Thompson-hosted "game show" where Fey has figure out who's a member of the band and who's joing the late-ight show's cast (and yes, we do get a Lorne Michaels appearance):

And here's a look back to the band's performances of "Reflektor" and "Afterlife" during that same episode:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).