Euphoria: Eric Dane Reportedly Finished Season 3 Scenes Before Death

A representative for Eric Dane confirmed that the late actor completed filming his scenes for HBO's Euphoria Season 3 before his death.

As the entertainment world continues to mourn the loss of Eric Dane, who passed on February 19th, some questions remain on the status of his character as Cal Jacobs on the HBO hit series Euphoria in its third season, given his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. According to the late actor's rep (via People), he completed his scenes before his passing. Dane revealed he was battling ALS in April 2025 as he was set to start filming the Sam Levinson-created series.

Euphoria Star Eric Dane Completes His Journey as Cal Jacobs Before Passing

"I'm heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric," Levinson said (via Deadline). "Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric's family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing." "We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane's passing," an HBO spokesperson added. "He was incredibly talented, and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Cal is Nate Jacobs' (Jacob Elordi) closeted pansexual father who lives a double life between his one with his family and career in real estate and his secret sexual life. Before filming the final season, Dane told Bleeding Cool in 2024, "I'm sure it'll be unbelievably interesting and compelling. I have no idea where it's going, but I'm sure I'll enjoy the ride."

Much of Cal's sex life is done in secret with his online alias "DominantDaddy." He frequents motels to hook up with primarily young men and trans women. Cal grew up with his best friend, Derek (Henry Eikenberry), who was also on the wrestling team. While Cal developed feelings for Derek, he never acted on them initially, presumably because of his homophobic father, Bud Jacobs (James C. Burns). The two finally hooked up after they graduated. Season two saw Cal's journey at a crossroads as he confessed to his family about his promiscuous double life. The third season of Euphoria will be set outside the high school. The series, which also stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Sharon Stone, Martha Kelly, Dominic Fike, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace, premieres April 12th on HBO.

