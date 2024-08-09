Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Eric Dane, euphoria, exclusive, HBO, interview

Euphoria: Eric Dane Offers S03 Update: "I'm Sure I'll Enjoy The Ride"

Euphoria star Eric Dane (One Fast Move) gave Bleeding Cool a quick Season 3 filming update, sharing his expectations for the upcoming season.

Eric Dane's journey as Cal Jacobs has been harrowing as one of several broken main characters in the HBO series Euphoria. Cal is Nate Jacobs' (Jacob Elordi) closeted pansexual father who lives a double life between his one with his family and career in real estate and his secret sexual life. In both seasons, we explore his current life and his younger years with his 18-year-old counterpart, played by Elias Kacavas. While promoting his Prime Video film One Fast Move, Dane spoke to Bleeding Cool about how he feels about Cal with a production update for season three.

Euphoria Star Eric Dane on Cal's Journey and Season Three

"Season three hasn't started shooting yet," Dane said. "We're going back in January. I'm sure it'll be unbelievably interesting and compelling. I have no idea where it's going, but I'm sure I'll enjoy the ride." Much of Cal's sex life is done in secret with his online alias "DominantDaddy." He frequents motels to hook up with primarily young men and trans women. Cal grew up with his best friend Derek (Henry Eikenberry), with both on the wrestling team. While Cal developed feelings for Derek, he never acted on them initially, presumably because of his homophobic father, Bud Jacobs (James C. Burns). The two finally hooked up after they graduated.

In season two, a drunk Cal confessed to his family about his other life the day before his wife Marsha Jacobs (Paula Marshall) announced she was pregnant with their firstborn, Aaron. Dane appeared in 12 of the 16 episodes of the Sam Levinson psychological drama, based on the Israeli teen drama series of the same name by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. Euphoria also stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike.

One Fast Move is currently available on Prime Video.

