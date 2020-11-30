Euphoria Part 1 Trailer: Rue Calls on Ali for Christmas- But Why?

With series creator Sam Levinson and Emmy Award-winning lead Zendaya set to welcome viewers back to the world of HBO's Euphoria this Sunday with the first of two special episodes (the second expected sometime in 2021), viewers are getting a look at what lies ahead for Rue (Zendaya) with a trailer for "Trouble Don't Last Always." Written and directed by Levinson, the special picks up from a season finale that saw Rue relapsing after being left at the train station by Jules (Hunter Schafer). Co-starring Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), the special focuses on Rue as she faces the holiday season- and as we're about to see, it appears she reaches out to a familiar face.

Here's a look at the trailer for "Part 1: Rue"- with Euphoria returning to HBO this Sunday, December 6, at 9 pm ET/PT:

Even before making it official in October, Zendaya had hinted at a return to the show's universe for something "special" to help bridge the wait for the second season. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something," she said at the time. Here's a look at Zendaya's post revealing the key art above:

Euphoria's renewal came as no surprise: the new series ranks as the youngest-skewing dramatic series on HBO's digital platforms. Even more impressive to HBO is the show's continued weekly growth: with episodes continually drawing new series' highs throughout its run in its 10 p.m. timeslot alone (and the series premiere pulling in more than 5.5 million viewers across HBO's various platforms). This year, the series would contribute to HBO's massive Emmy Awards haul- netting awards for Zendaya as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, as well as awards for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Created, written, and executive produced by Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers; with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer.