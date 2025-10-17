Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 in Spring 2026: Deadwyler, Roth, Lyonne & More Cast

Set for a Spring 2026, HBO's Zendaya-starring Euphoria rolled out a huge casting update and posted a first look image of Danielle Deadwyler.

Speaking with Variety after the 77th Emmy Awards last month, HBO Max Content head Casey Bloys kept it short and sweet. When asked if there was a premiere date set for HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney-starring Euphoria Season 3, Bloys noted that a confirmed date hadn't been locked in yet, but "It'll be the spring." That was officially confirmed earlier today, along with an updated rundown of new and returning cast members, and an early look at Danielle Deadwyler.

Joining the third season alongside Deadwyler are Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas. In addition, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner are set to return.

Here's a look at the image of Deadwyler that was released on Friday:

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning.

Any New Series Regulars? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden)

Any New Guest Stars? Musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror), and Sharon Stone (Casino, Ratched). Asante Blackk (This Is Us, When They See Us) has been tapped for a major recurring role, reportedly as Kidd, a runner for a ruthless kingpin reportedly played by Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Who's Composing Season 3? Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is joining as a composer, with Labrinth also returning. "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer shared in a statement that went out on social media. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Labrinth added in a separate statement, "Another chapter in the 'Euphoria' universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!