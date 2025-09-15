Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Looking at Spring 2026 Premiere: Casey Bloys

HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys confirmed that Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere in Spring 2026.

A little less than a month after series star Jacob Elordi had some nice things to share about the upcoming season, HBO and HBO Max Content head Casey Bloys has some release date intel to pass along regarding the return of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney-starring Euphoria. Speaking with Variety after the 77th Emmy Awards saw shows like The Pitt and The Penguin do very well, kept it short and sweet. When asked if there was a premiere date set for Season 3, Bloys noted that a confirmed date hadn't been locked in yet, but "It'll be the spring."

During an interview with Variety in support of his Netflix film Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi noted that being "pretty busy" was a big reason why it took so long to get everyone back together. "But I will say it's really nice to be back. It's been eight years or something since I started. It's just lovely to see all these people that you've grown up with. It's the same crew, the same cast," he added. "Visually, what I'm seeing is incredible," Elordi continued, noting that Levinson is shooting Season 3 with 65mm film. "It looks really good." In terms of whether or not other characters will be part of the series' upcoming time jump, Elordi added, "I don't really know what anyone else is doing. It's all quite separate."

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning.

Any New Series Regulars? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden)

Any New Guest Stars? Musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror), and Sharon Stone (Casino, Ratched). Asante Blackk (This Is Us, When They See Us) has been tapped for a major recurring role, reportedly as Kidd, a runner for a ruthless kingpin reportedly played by Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Who's Composing Season 3? Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is joining as a composer, with Labrinth also returning. "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer shared in a statement that went out on social media. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Labrinth added in a separate statement, "Another chapter in the 'Euphoria' universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

