Euphoria: Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Sam Levinson Discuss Part 1: Rue

HBO's Euphoria Part 1: Rue aka "Trouble Don't Last Always" showed Rue (Zendaya) dealing with the holidays after Jules (Hunter Schafer) left her at the train station during the season finale. Without spoiling anything for those who haven't screened it yet, let's just say that Rue isn't always the most reliable storyteller. In fact, that's just one of the aspects of the special that Zendaya, co-star Colman Domingo, and series creator Sam Levinson discuss in the following look behind the scene of the episode.

So to learn how the two episodes came about (more on the second one, below), what filming was like during COVID-restrictive times, how the episodes set the stage for the second season, and more, check out the following featurette:

On Monday, fans of the series learned that they'll be getting Jules' perspective on the situation, with Euphoria Part 2: Jules aka "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob" set to premiere on Sunday, January 24 (9 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and HBO Max. Directed by series creator Levinson and co-written by Levinson and Schafer, the special episode follows Jules over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.

Before it was officially announced in October, Zendaya had hinted at a return to the show's universe for something "special" to help bridge the wait for the second season. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something," she said at the time.

Here's a look at Schafer's tweet announcing the news, along with a first-look at the key art posted above:

Created, written, and executive produced by Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers; with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer. Shafer serves as an executive producer on the upcoming HBO/HBO Max special episode.