Even Twitter Spaces Can Take Only So Much of Ron DeSantis & Elon Musk Florida Gov. & Future Trump Victim Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk would've been better served by maybe NOT fixing their Twitter Spaces lovefest.

Taking a break from attacking "The Most Magical Place on Earth" to spend a little quality time on "The Most Soulless Place Online," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, aka what Mark Holton's Francis Buxton (Pee Wee Herman's man-child nemesis in 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure) would look like if he grew up with privilege & unchecked power, visited Elon Musk, The Connoisseur of Horribly Bad Pop Culture Takes, in Twitter (Not-So-Safe) Spaces to warn the world of his presidential run to grab the GOP crown from Donald Trump and ooze his way into The White House. Spoiler? We already knew that – learned it about two hours before I started writing this. That's because DeSantis needed to file papers with the Federal Election Commission officially declaring his candidacy – and that kind of stuff doesn't stay buried for long. That means we might have (OBVIOUS JOKE ALERT!) DeSantis battling "The Mouse" and "The Rat" (in the immortal words of the great poet & prophet Future)… "at the same damn time." So what did we learn?

Nothing. Because after getting hit with wave after wave of tech issues that found the audio dropping and the stream apparently crashing on several occasions, we ended up getting as much out of DeSantis & Musk's lovefest by it not happening than if it had.

But then… a miracle! Wait, sorry. I meant… a sign of the apocalypse! It looks like someone refilled the water feeder and threw down some fresh wood chips because the hamsters keeping Twitter breathing jumped back onto their running wheels. So, instead of what did we learn, how about… "So what killed our brain cells?" In a nutshell? DeSantis thinks he has the answers for everything… Musk agrees… DeSAtnis praises Musk for purchasing Twitter… Musk agrees… and then the two proceeded to metaphorically s**t on the cornflakes that the concept of freedom of speech was looking to enjoy (because the flakes had just reached that half crunchy/half soggy stage) by claiming to be the biggest proponents of the said concept. You know, unless it makes Musk uncomfortable. Or it involves teaching kids in Florida the truth about American history. But hey… what did we expect? Musk made it clear that "Ronnie D" was his main man way back in November 2022:

