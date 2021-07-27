Everybody Hates Chris: Sanjay Shah Writing, EP Animated Sitcom Reboot

Sanjay Shah, fresh off the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ animated series Central Park, has been signed as a writer and executive producer on the animated reboot of Everybody Hates Chris. The original live-action series of Chris Rock's beloved autobiographical family sitcom was a hit during its original run, running from 2005 to 2009. Rock is expected to return as narrator and executive producer of the new animated version, which is currently in development at CBS Studios. The studio produced the original live-action coming-of-age single-camera comedy, created by Rock and Ali LeRoi based on Rock's teen years.

Shah comes from a stint as an executive producer/co-showrunner on the first two seasons of Apple TV+'s animated musical series Central Park. His other series credits include Fresh Off The Boat, South Park, and King of the Hill. He has also consulted on feature and streaming projects at Pixar. He has a well-earned reputation as an original thinker, creative, unexpected, and funny, and has been much in demand in the industry.

Everybody Hates Chris premiered in September 2005 on UPN and ran for four seasons, one on UPN and three on its successor The CW. The comedy, which achieved cult status, has remained on TV via broadcast and cable syndication. The semiautobiographical and comedic retelling of Chris Rock's late childhood and early teenage years growing up working class and dealing with the various dysfunctions of his family struck a nerve with audiences, enough to last 4 seasons. Its title was a take-off of Everybody Loves Raymond. Protagonist Chris was like a version of Charlie Brown, constantly put-upon, awkward, often as much a cause as a victim of minor everyday disasters. The show was one of the few on US television to tackle issues of race and class, and as a sitcom. It was nominated for various awards like the Emmy and Golden Globes and won an NAACP award for its writing in 2007 when it was arguably at its peak. As an established IP and brand, including Chris Rock's name, a reboot was pretty much a no-brainer in this day and age.

