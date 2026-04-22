Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, TV, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Dungeon Masters

Dungeons & Dragons Launches Dungeon Masters Official Soundtrack

Ahead of the launch of the new Dungeons & Dragons actual play series Dungeon Masters, the show's official soundtrack has been released

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons releases the official soundtrack for its new actual play series, Dungeon Masters.

Soundtrack, composed by David Arkenstone, is available digitally and coming to vinyl in August 2026.

Dungeon Masters showcases immersive D&D storytelling with music to elevate home games everywhere.

Fans can listen now and bring cinematic atmosphere, tension, and emotion to their Dungeons & Dragons sessions.

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have launched a new Dungeons & Dragons-themed soundtrack that they have created for their upcoming actual play series, Dungeon Masters. As we already mentioned last week, the new actual play series will be making its debut today, with the first two episodes airing on the D&D YouTube channel. But now you can listen to the tracks that will fuel the game, as they have released the show's full soundtrack digitally across multiple platforms. What's more, the soundtrack will also be getting a vinyl release in August 2026. We have the finer details about both below as the music is available now for you to enjoy.

A Soundtrack Worth Rolling D20's To

Dungeon Masters, the official Dungeons & Dragons Actual Play series, was created to show the power of immersive D&D storytelling using official material that players can use to transform adventures at their own tables. Now, with the release of its official soundtrack by five-time Grammy-nominated composer David Arkenstone, fans can musically infuse their own games with cinematic atmosphere, tension, and emotional depth.

About Dungeon Masters

Bringing together an acclaimed lineup of talent from across gaming, television, and streaming, Dungeon Masters stars Jasmine Bhullar (DesiQuest, Dimension 20) as the Dungeon Master, Mayanna Berrin (Dispatch, StoryQuest), Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why, Forgotten Realms: Tears of Selune), Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate III), and Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate III). Dungeon Masters will give fans an opportunity to play unreleased content on D&D Beyond directly following each episode.

The first campaign arc unfolds within the world of Ravenloft, plunging viewers into a dark and atmospheric setting filled with mystery, suspense, and gothic horror. This campaign arc ties into the newly announced Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, releasing June 16, and features unreleased content from the upcoming book. The viewer experience of Dungeon Masters is accentuated by an all-original score from five-time Grammy- nominated composer David Arkenstone, whose work has encompassed television, games, and more.

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