Everything We Know About AEW's Rumored New TV Deal with WBD

AEW's rumored new TV deal with WBD could be a game-changer. From $170M per year to MAX streaming, here's everything rumored about the potential agreement.

New deal to extend AEW's presence on TNT, TBS, and replays on TruTV, with potential MAX streaming in 2025

Possible launch of a new show called AEW Shockwave, rumored to be part of negotiations with FOX

Official announcement of AEW's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery could happen this week

As All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continues to make waves in the professional wrestling industry, rumors are swirling about a potential new television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). While no official announcements have been made by either party, several industry insiders have reported on the alleged details of this landmark agreement. In this article, we'll explore everything we currently know about AEW's rumored new TV deal with WBD, and what it could mean for the future of the promotion.

It's important to note that All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan has addressed the subject of a new deal, albeit in vague terms. During the AEW All Out post-show press conference, Khan stated, "I think it's safe to say, I believe AEW is here to stay on TNT and TBS, and I think that's true for a very long time, and I believe it. I have not put pen to paper, I'm still working on things, it's an exciting time without getting too specific, while giving everybody that anticipation of things to come, there are really exciting things to come and I'm very grateful to have the support of Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT, and TBS."

Khan further reinforced this sentiment during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, saying, "I can say with 100% certainty, AEW and TBS and TNT are here to stay for a long time."

With these statements in mind, let's delve into the rumored details of AEW's potential new TV deal with WBD.

The Deal With WBD is Rumored to Be for $170 Million

According to a report by John Ourand at Puck, the new TV deal is rumored to be worth $170 million per year. If true, this agreement would more than double AEW's current deal and potentially propel the company into profitability. Such a significant increase in revenue could allow All Elite Wrestling to invest more heavily in talent acquisition, production values, and overall product enhancement, potentially narrowing the gap between AEW and industry leader World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The Deal Could Be a Four-Year Deal

Ourand's report also suggests that the deal would be guaranteed for three years, with a fourth year option. This potential long-term commitment from Warner Bros. Discovery could provide AEW with the stability and security needed to make bold creative decisions and long-term plans. A multi-year deal of this magnitude would signal WBD's confidence in AEW's ability to deliver consistent ratings and maintain its position as a major player in the professional wrestling landscape.

AEW Will Air on TBS, TNT, and TruTV

The rumored TV deal will not only see AEW's television offerings continue to air on TNT and TBS but will also include replays on TruTV, which WBD is reportedly looking to make more sports-oriented. This information was part of Ourand's report and later confirmed in a report by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men. Expanding AEW's presence across multiple WBD networks could significantly increase the promotion's visibility and accessibility to a broader audience, potentially leading to increased viewership and fan engagement.

AEW PPVs and Other Content Will Stream on MAX

A streaming deal with MAX has been a long-time wish of AEW fans, and if the rumors are true, that wish may be about to come true. Multiple sources seem to agree that MAX will be part of the deal, with Zarian claiming it could begin as early as January 2025. However, it remains unclear whether this streaming component would be included in the reported $170 million deal or if it would come with a separate fee. The inclusion of AEW content on MAX could open up new revenue streams for the company and provide fans with easier access to pay-per-view events and exclusive content.

The Deal May Not Be Exclusive

Since the inception of AEW Dynamite in 2019, AEW television has been exclusive to WBD networks. This exclusivity was made official when AEW launched Collision on TBS in 2023, resulting in the cancellation of AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation, which previously aired on YouTube. However, according to new rumors, AEW may be able to shop additional programming to other networks under the terms of this new deal. This potential non-exclusivity could allow AEW to expand its reach and explore new partnerships, potentially leading to increased exposure and revenue.

AEW May Launch a New Show Called AEW Shockwave

As part of this rumored non-exclusive arrangement, AEW is said to be considering the launch of a new show called AEW Shockwave. The company filed a trademark for the name in early September, lending credence to these rumors. The introduction of a new show could provide AEW with additional TV time to showcase its expanding roster and develop storylines, potentially leading to increased fan engagement and ratings.

AEW Shockwave Could Air on Fox

In an interesting twist, a report from Ibou of WrestlePurists suggests that Shockwave may be part of negotiations with FOX. The network recently declined to renew its deal with WWE for SmackDown, citing that ratings did not justify the cost. While AEW's ratings are not currently comparable to SmackDown's, the potentially lower cost of an AEW program could make it an attractive option for FOX. It remains unclear whether Shockwave would replace SmackDown in its Friday night timeslot on FOX or air on another channel like FS1. If this rumor proves true, it could represent a significant shift in the professional wrestling television landscape.

There's No Word on Whether ROH May Be Included

As of now, there are no rumors regarding how Ring of Honor (ROH), also owned by Tony Khan, may factor into any new deals. ROH currently airs only via its own streaming service but frequently crosses over with AEW content. If the promotion were to secure a TV deal, it could potentially be branded as AEW ROH and serve a function similar to WWE NXT, acting as a developmental brand for AEW.

The New WBD Deal Could Be Officially Announced This Week

The formal announcement of AEW's new television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery may be imminent. Reports suggest that the official confirmation could come as soon as this week, once both parties have finalized the last details of the agreement. Fans and industry observers are advised to stay tuned for what could be a significant development in the world of professional wrestling broadcasting.

While these rumors paint an exciting picture for the future of All Elite Wrestling, it's crucial to remember that none of this information has been officially confirmed by AEW or Warner Bros. Discovery. As the wrestling world eagerly awaits an official announcement, fans can only speculate on the potential impact of such a deal on the ever-evolving landscape of professional wrestling entertainment.

