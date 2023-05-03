AEW Dark and Elevation Canceled?! But Don't Celebrate Yet… AEW Dark and Dark Elevation are gone, but it may actually be good news for AEW! Tony Khan's personal attack on The Chadster continues! 😤💔🤼

🚨Breaking news, dear readers! The Chadster has to inform you all that AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation have reportedly been canceled. One might have thought it's time for a celebration 🎉, but there's no joy to be found here. The reason for the cancellation is as sinister as Tony Khan himself. According to a tweet by podcast journalist Andrew Zarian, who is probably on Tony Khan's payroll 💰, the two shows have ended because AEW signed a new deal with Warner Bros Discovery for their new Saturday show, AEW Collision. As a part of this dastardly agreement, all AEW wrestling content will exclusively air on WBD 📺. Talk about a Tony Khan plot! 😠

AEW Dark and Dark Elevation have ended for the time being. This in part has to do with AEW signing a new deal for AEW Collision to air on Saturdays. Part of the new deal is that AEW Wrestling content will exclusively air on WBD. As of today, this doesn't include ROH. pic.twitter.com/9O5JyheIL8 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And if that's not enough to cheese you off 🧀, wait until you hear this: another pro-AEW journalist, Sean Ross Sapp, reported on Fightful Select that a new AEW TV deal will be announced this month! Just when The Chadster thought things couldn't get any worse, Tony Khan gets more money 💸 and ensures AEW stays on television for years to come. This is nothing short of a personal attack on The Chadster and a gross display of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster's life. 😱

To tackle this injustice, The Chadster decided to show this tweet and Fightful report to Keighleyanne, expecting her to understand the gravity of the situation. Shockingly, all she said was, "Good for them." Can you believe she would take Tony Khan's side like that? 😲 Hasn't she seen what he's done to The Chadster?

This is just another example of how Khan is personally attacking The Chadster, with absolutely no regard for the consequences. First, the sexual impotence, and now The Chadster's very own wife has turned against him. Though the two issues may be related. 🥺

But let's not lose focus here! AEW Collision, AEW's long-rumored new new Saturday show, represents yet another attempt to attack WWE's legacy and values 😠. The Chadster honestly cannot understand how AEW keeps gaining momentum while they blatantly disrespect the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Are people really this blind?! 🤦‍♂️

Yet despite this devastating development, rest assured that The Chadster, along with fellow unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger in The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club will continue to bring you a truly impartial perspective on the wrestling world. Because that's what we do, and we do it for you, the readers 💪. Don't let Tony Khan's obsession with ruining The Chadster's life go unopposed! Together, we'll continue to stand for real wrestling journalism! 😎👊

The Chadster signing off for now, readers. Keep fighting the good fight, and remember: Don't let Tony Khan win! 🤜💥

