Evil Dead Icon Bruce Campbell Teases Animated Project In Development

Bruce Campbell teased that an animated Evil Dead project was in development that would see him returning to voice Ash Williams.

Sometimes, you can't keep a good screwhead down, as Bruce Campbell is reaping the benefits of seeing the Evil Dead franchise thrive like never before. We had the 2013 soft remake from Alien Romulus director Fede Álvarez starring Jane Levy, 2023's Evil Dead Rise from The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin starring Lily Sullivan – and another film on the way from director Sébastien Vaniček. Since 1992's Army of Darkness, Campbell only made a live-action cameo in the 2013 film in the credits with his face silhouetted before turning to the audience and saying one of his trademark phrases, "Groovy!". In Rise, he had an uncredited vocal cameo. The actor would return one last time in the Starz! legacy horror-comedy TV series Ash vs Evil Dead in 2015 for three seasons before announcing his live-action retirement from the role following its cancellation. Staying true to his word, Campbell stayed out, only reprising Ash for Saber Interactive's Evil Dead: The Game in 2022. Now, the actor's got news for Ash Williams fans itching for new adventures without the grueling physical demands.

Bruce Campbell on His Future as Ash Williams in "Evil Dead"

While promoting his latest Peacock series, Hysteria, Campbell spoke to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con about Evil Dead's franchise success since he and director Sam Raimi passed the torch for future generations while remaining as executive producers. He also revealed news of his next project reprising his role as Ash. "We are developing an animated version, like a series," he said. "I'll do that. I'll do Ash's voice all day long because my voice hasn't aged as much as I have." When it could take place, one possible path could be telling the story of Ash fighting deadites in the future as the Starz! series left him. Another could continue the adventures of his daughter Brandy Barr, played by Arielle Carver-O'Neill in Ash vs. Evil Dead, picking up the mantle of his father and learning warrior ways. Perhaps she could time-travel to the future as Ash did twice in the franchise.

Created by Matthew Scott Kane, Hysteria also stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti and Jessica Treska. For more including how he compares his role in Hysteria to Ash and ranting on Die Hard (1988), you can check out the entire interview.

