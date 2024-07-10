Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, sam raimi, Send Help

Sam Raimi To Make Send Help For 20th Century Studios

Sam Raimi will direct a new horror thriller for 20th Century Studios. Titled Send Help, the film is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift

Sam Raimi will sit in the director's chair for a new horror thriller for 20th Century Studios. Titled Send Help, the film is based on an original script by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, co-writers of Baywatch, Friday The 13th 2009, and Freddy Vs Jason. Raimi will also produce the film. All that we know from the news broken by Deadline is that it is set on an island. Oh, and that it is a cross between "Rob Reiner's Stephen King adaptation Misery and Robert Zemeckis' classic Castaway." which sounds pretty damn interesting if I am being honest.

Sam Raimi Makes This One Special

Sam Raimi is horror royalty, one of the true iconic directors in the genre. He is, of course, most well-known as the creator of the Evil Dead franchise, directing the first three films in the franchise and handling the creative side of the other spin-offs and television series. He also directed the first three live-action Spider-Man films to wide acclaim, especially the third one. He has also directed the films Drag Me To Hell, A Simple Plan, Darkman, Oz The Great and Powerful, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He produces more than he directs these days, so when he decides to step behind the camera, people get excited.

And horror needs him right now. While the fresh, young crop of creators in the genre have made some impressive films and shows, this is a legacy genre more than any other, and the legends need to come and flex their muscles every once in a while. I have no clue what this movie is or could be right now, but it is already special because Sam Raimi chose it.

