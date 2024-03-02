Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Evil, paramount, preview, season 4, teaser

Evil Not Being Shopped; Final Bonus Eps Viewed as Season 5: The Kings

Robert King & Michelle King confirmed that they haven't shopped Evil for a new home and that they view the four bonus episodes as "Season 5."

Article Summary Robert King & Michelle King view the last 4 episodes of Evil as a final fifth season.

Evil's creative duo confirms no plans to shop the series to other platforms.

The Kings aim to conclude the CBS Studios series on Paramount+ with a sense of closure.

Preview images of Evil Season 4, including episode titles, were released to fans earlier this year.

Earlier this month, fans learned that Paramount+ would be bringing series co-creators, showrunners & executive producers Robert King & Michelle King's Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring series Evil to an end with its upcoming fourth season. But to ensure the Kings have enough creative space to finish their story, Paramount+ has given the green light for four bonus episodes this season. "We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end 'Evil' in the world in style," Robert King & Michelle King shared in a statement when the news was first announced. "We will miss this show and cast. In many ways, it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast 'Evil.' See you in May."

Checking in with the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, addressed the series ending and put to rest those rumblings about the series being shopped for a new home. "We have not [had conversations about selling the show elsewhere]," Robert King shared. Michelle King added, "At this point, we're just focused on making that last fifth season as satisfying to the audience and to ourselves – and the actors – as we can." Here's a look at the episode:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Around the start of the new year, fans were treated to a series of Season 4 preview images that confirmed a number of the season's episode titles: S04E01: "How to Split an Atom," S04E02: "How to Train a Werewolf," S04E04: "How to Grieve," S04E05: "How To Fly an Airplane," S04E06: "How To Dance in Three Easy Steps," and S04E09: "How To Teach a ChatBot" – here's a look:

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 starred Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!