Evil Star Herbers Wants Netflix to Save Series: "Snatch Up The Goods"

Evil star Katja Herbers isn't done playing Kristen Bouchard quite yet, making a social media pitch to Netflix to "snatch up the goods."

Article Summary Katja Herbers took to social media to pitch Netflix to continue 'Evil' after Paramount+ cancellation.

'Evil' to release its final season in May as Paramount+ decides to conclude the supernatural drama.

Similar to 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' could there be hope 'Evil' might find a new platform like Netflix.

Season 3 left fans on edge with a cliffhanger about Kristen's egg and Leland's diabolical plan.

"Not everything is all it seems" which is a mantra consistent with the Robert and Michelle King series Evil as Paramount+ is set to end with season four. Star Katja Herbers isn't quite ready to say goodbye to the dark supernatural series taking a page from another one-time Paramount+ series in Star Trek: Prodigy in a since-deleted tweet and referenced in Deadline, the actress writes, "We're all super sad [Paramount+] has decided season 4 is our last. [Netflix] u up? Care to snatch up the goods??"

Will Paramount+ Series 'Evil' Follow 'Star Trek: Prodigy' to Netflix?

Paramount canceled the Nickelodeon series after one season but allowed the animated series to find a new home, which Netflix finally obliged. The first season is currently available on the platform, with Paramount+ removing the Dan and Kevin Hageman-created series not long after cancelation. The second season is set to premiere in 2024. "We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end 'Evil' in the world in style," shared series co-creators, showrunners & executive producers the Kings wrote. "We will miss this show and cast. In many ways, it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast 'Evil.' See you in May."

The series stars Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi as a trio of investigators assigned by the Catholic Church to look into supernatural cases to confirm if there are any demonic or celestial forces at work. Herbers plays forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard, a skeptic who's terrorized by a rival, Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), who has a rooted interest in the occult. Colter plays David Acosta, a Catholic priest in training trying to make sense of the phenomena he sees. Mandvi plays Ben Shakir, a Muslim who, like Kristen, is also a skeptic – trying to rationally explain everything they encounter. Season three's cliffhanger is that Kristen's frozen egg she's trying to track down is in the womb of another mother, who's bearing Leland's child. Season four of Evil, which also stars Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dayla Knapp, streams in May on Paramount+. You can stream the series here.

