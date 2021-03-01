Expedition: Back to the Future: Christopher Lloyd's Hunting DeLoreans

It should be to no one's surprise that Christopher Lloyd is returning to the franchise beloved across many generations in Back to the Future. While we're not going to have an original adventure between Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Lloyd's Doctor Emmett Brown, the actor is off to a new project with Expedition Unknown's host Josh Gates to search for all six other versions of the iconic DeLorean DMC-12 cars used in the original 1985 film directed by Robert Zemeckis. The Discovery+ four-part series will be called Expedition: Back to the Future, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The original film version of the DMC-12 resides in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Lloyd and Gates' journey will be searching for the "perfect DeLorean time machine", which will be given to his BTTF co-star to sell at auction to benefit his Michael J. Fox Foundation. The documentary takes to duo through LA, Houston, New York, and Orlando, Florida meeting with DeLorean experts, collectors, BTTF superfans, and a trip down memory lane with those from the franchise including Fox, Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines McFly), Donald Fullilove (Goldie Wilson), James Tolkan (Strickland), Harry Waters Jr (Marvin Berry), writer Bob Gale. Gale, who co-wrote the 1985 film with Zemeckis, also wrote parts 2 (1989) and 3 (1990).

The Back to the Future franchise also featured Tom Wilson, Elizabeth Shue, Claudia Wells, Crispin Glover, Billy Zane, Wendie Jo Sperber, Marc McClure, and Flea. The three films grossed a combined $961.5 million globally at the box office. The popularity endured for nearly 40 years including scores of merchandise, a theme park ride, and a 2010 videogame featuring the voices of Fox and Lloyd. Great Scott! All four episodes of Expedition: Back to the Future stream probably not at 88 mph on March 15 on Discovery+.