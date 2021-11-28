Fairfax: Amazon's Prime Video Animated Series Brings Latrine to Life

In honor of Amazon's Prime Video rolling out its adult animated series Fairfax, Amazon turned a shop on the hypest street in Los Angeles into Latrine, the center of hype culture and all the hottest drops in the show. The event honored all things street fashion and culture, true to the Fairfax vibe and the vibe of the show.

This event was lit, fam! There were Latrine branded freebies galore, and even a chance to hang on to the bucking checkmark in "Verified: the Ride", which is a more tame take on the mechanical bull rides seen only at the classiest of dive bars. It also acted as a photo-op to prove to everyone that riding the blue checkmark isn't just a euphemism but a reality. And, best of all, there was a drop lever dispensing all the sickest merch, like a free vending machine that only gives out Flamin' Hot Cheetos – the superior snack.

Among the dope swag to choose from were bucket hats, beanies, a selection of t-shirts (including the iconic Dr. Phil box tee from the first episode), socks, bags, stickers, key chains (like an absolutely sick pizza one, like in the "Big Peens" episode), face masks (both beauty and health varieties), and other sweet drops. Thanksgiving is coming up, and Latrine has got you covered, fam, with a branded turkey baster. Vegan? They also got you covered with a salad spinner, for all your not-pizza kale salads.

Fairfax follows Dale (Skyler Gisondo), whose family moves from Oregon to Los Angeles to run his uncle's vape shop (cleverly named Oy Vape) on Fairfax. He's shown the ropes to hype culture and the keys to Los Angeles survival by Derica (Kiersey Clemons), Benny (Peter S. Kim), and Truman (Jaboukie Young-White). Throughout the series, they deal with things like fashion drops, chasing social media fame, toppling the patriarchy, and of course, budding adolescent relationships.

Season one of Fairfax is available to stream now on Amazon prime, fam.