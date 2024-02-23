Posted in: Nickelodeon, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: fairly oddparents, nickelodeon, paramount, preview

Fairly OddParents: Nickelodeon Sequel Series Includes OG Voice Actors

Nickelodeon's Fairly OddParents: A New Wish features the return of voice actors Susanne Blakeslee (Wanda) and Daran Harris (Cosmo).

Article Summary Nickelodeon's sequel series 'Fairly OddParents: A New Wish' is greenlit.

Original voice actors Susanne Blakeslee & Daran Harris return as Wanda & Cosmo.

Ashleigh Crystal Hairston joins as new main character Hazel Wells.

The show focuses on Hazel adjusting to life in the city with fairy godparents.

Nickelodeon is bringing back some of that "Fairly OddParents" magic in a very big way, giving a green light to the sequel series Fairly OddParents: A New Wish. Set to hit the cable channel this spring, the 20-episode series sees the return of voice actors Susanne Blakeslee (Wanda) and Daran Harris (Cosmo) – joined by Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, voicing the new main character Hazel Wells. Series creator Butch Hartman will executive produce alongside Fred Seibert, who executive produced the original series. Here's a look at the official logline for the series, released earlier today with the announcement:

"In 'Fairly OddParents: A New Wish,' ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad's new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it's the first time she's been without her brother, Antony, who's just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors…they're Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents! And they're coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel's wishes come true."

Executive producers for the series include Hartman, Seibert, Hairston, David Stone, Lindsay Katai, and Daniel Abramovici. Production is overseen by Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of Animation for Big Kids at Nickelodeon, and Kelley Gardner, vice president of current series, Animation, at Nickelodeon, will oversee production. With Nickelodeon Animation serving as the studio, the series will be overseen by executive in charge, Neil Wade.

The upcoming series is far from the first spinoff/sequel effort to stem from the popular animated series, which ran for 10 seasons and 172 episodes on Nickelodeon (from 2001 to 2017). In addition, there were three Drake Bell (as a grown-up Timmy Turner)-starring live-action films – as well as Paramount+'s 2022 live-action sequel series The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, which saw Cosmo & Wanda attending to Timmy's cousin Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) after Timmy heads off to college.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!