Fan-Favorite Segment Ding Dong, Hello! Finally Returns to Smackdown

The fan-favorite talk show hosted by former Women's Champion Bayley, Ding Dong, Hello!, will return on Smackdown tonight, WWE revealed on their website. Bayley will host WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler tonight on the segment, which is like any other WWE talk show except that whenever someone appears on it, they must stand behind a door in the middle of the ring and say "ding dong" before Bayley will talk to them. Genius!

A press release on WWE.com provides the details:

Will tonight's Ding Dong, Hello! result in a match for the Women's Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber this Sunday? We sure hope so. So far, there are only five matches set for the PPV that happens in three days. Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against five former WWE champions in an Elimination Chamber match. Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, and Sheamus are the superstars competing against McIntyre in the match. In another Elimination Chamber match, Smackdown stars Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn will compete with the winner earning a title shot the same night against Roman Reigns. Asuka was also set to defend her Raw Woman's Championship against Lacey Evans, but now that Evans is pregnant with Ric Flair's baby, that seems unlikely to happen. Another match that may not happen is the triple threat for the United States Championship, with Bobby Lashley defending against Riddle and Keith Lee. Lee hasn't been on WWE television in weeks since his fiance, Mia Yim, revealed she has COVID, and it's unknown whether Lee will be able to compete on Sunday or not.