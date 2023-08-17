Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fargo, noah hawley, preview, season 5

Fargo Season 5: FX Networks Confirms November Premiere; New Key Art

Set to premiere on November 21st, here's a look at a clue-filled key art poster for FX Networks & Noah Hawley's Fargo Season 5.

Confirmed to be set in 2019, the fifth season of FX Networks & Noah Hawley's Fargo looks to answer the question, "When is a kidnapping, not a kidnapping – and what if your wife isn't yours?" And now we know when the award-winning anthology series plans on answering that question. With a cast that includes Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful 8), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guy), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barbershop: The Next Cut), Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer), Sam Spruell (The North Water), Jessica Pohly (SMILF), Nick Gomez (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall), and Lukas Gage (Euphoria, Dead Boy Detectives), Fargo Season 5 will make its debut on FX on November 21st (and streaming on Hulu). Now, here's a look at what we're going to assume is a very "easter egg"-filled key art poster:

"Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of 'Fargo,' and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, when the news was first announced. Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM, added, " Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX."

Hawley and his production company, 26 Keys, lead the creative team of the latest installment of the true-crime story. Warren Littlefield, and his production company, The Littlefield Company, also serve as executive producers along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

