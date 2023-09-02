Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fargo, fx networks, noah hawley, season 5, teaser

Fargo Season 5: FX Networks Trailer Previews Noah Hawley Series Return

In an FX Networks trailer released earlier today, viewers were treated to some early looks at the fifth season of Noah Hawley's Fargo.

It wasn't just Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Delicate that got the preview treatment in FX Networks' official trailer that was released earlier today. Though it's not set to start hitting screens until November 21st (and streaming on Hulu), it's not too early to check out the fifth season of Noah Hawley's Fargo– an installment that asks the ominous question, "When is a kidnapping, not a kidnapping – and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Here's a look at the full trailer for FX Networks, with a look at Fargo during the opening & closing moments and beginning at the 0:21 mark – followed by a look back at what we know about the fifth season so far:

A quick peek for you: American Horror Story: Delicate, Shōgun, A Murder at the End of the World and more FX originals coming soon. pic.twitter.com/aMIjgBNtzc — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) September 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A Look Inside FX's Fargo Installment 5

Here's a look back at the preview images and extended season overview that were released in August that introduced viewers to the major players in play this season:

After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife suddenly is plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.

At his side is his loyal but feckless son, Gator (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he's hopeless. So when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband "Wayne" (David Rysdahl), keeps running to his mother, "Lorraine Lyon" (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the "Queen of Debt" is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval.

However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy "Indira Olmstead" (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy "Witt Farr" (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, "Danish Graves" (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

FX's Fargo is produced by showrunner, writer & director Hawley and his production company 26 Keys, EP Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale, The Old Man), and his production company The Littlefield Company, as well as EPs Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen. The award-winning anthology series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions and internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!