Fargo Star Chris Rock Blames Nancy Pelosi, Democrats for Trump, COVID

With series creator Noah Hawley and star/EP Chris Rock's Fargo ready to unveil its fourth installment/season in a little more than a week (first two episodes on Sunday, September 27 on FX, and FX on Hulu the following day), the cast and creative team are starting to make the press rounds in support of the series. Based on past press junkets, Rock has proven himself to be a great interview in that you're going to get what you need to know about his project and a whole lot more on a wide range of topics. This time was no different, though Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats might want to sit down for this one: Rock says you're to blame for Donald Trump and the COVID pandemic.

During his interview with The New York Times, the actor/comedian didn't hold back when it came to throwing blame at the Democrats in Congress for allowing Trump to gain the power he has. "Did you ever see that movie 'The Last Emperor'," Rock asked during the conversation. "Where like a five-year-old is the emperor of China? There's a kid and he's the king. So I'm like, it's all the Democrats' fault. Because you knew that the emperor was five years old. And when the emperor's five years old, they only lead in theory. There's usually an adult who's like, 'OK, this is what we're really going to do.' And it was totally up to [Nancy] Pelosi and the Democrats."

Continuing along, Rock said it was the Democrats' failed attempt to impeach Trump for numerous violations that lead to the COVID pandemic growing out of control. "Their thing was, 'We're going to get him impeached,' which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in," he argues. Rock ended his questionable attempt to establish some kind of (false) equivalency with, "Yes, we can blame Trump, but he's really the five-year-old." for the actor/comedian, the current political system is just two sides of the same coin: essentially, "fake news" that does not contribute to the betterment of society as 2010's Grown Ups did: "Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it's all fake news."

In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America.

Cannon is the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son's enemy as his own. It's an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It's a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

FX's fourth installment of Fargo also stars Timothy Olyphant (Mormon U.S. Marshal Dick "Deafy" Wickware) Uzo Aduba (Zelmare Roulette), Jessie Buckley (local nurse Oraetta Mayflower), Salvatore Esposito (Josto's ruthless brother, Gaetano Fadda), Andrew Bird (mortuary owner Thurman Smutney), Jeremie Harris (Leon Bittle), Gaetano Bruon (Constant Calamita), Anji White (mortuary owner Dibrell Smutney), Francesco Acquaroli (Ebal Violante), Emyri Crutchfield (Ethelrida Pearl Smutney), Amber Midthunder (Swanee Capps), Jack Huston (local cop Odis Weff), Jason Schwartzman (Josto Fadda), Ben Whishaw (Rabbi Milligan), Glynn Turman (Doctor Senator), Corey Hendrix (Omie Sparkman), Karen Aldridge (Zelmare Roulette), Kelsey Asbille, and newcomer Matthew Elam.