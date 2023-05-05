Farscape: Shout! Factory TV Reunites Henson, O'Bannon For Marathon Shout! Factory TV's Farscape Fandemonium Marathon reunites Brian Henson & Rockne O’Bannon for an interview conducted by Adam Savage.

It's not like Farscape fans need a second invitation to attend a streaming marathon of their beloved sci-fi series. But Shout! Factory TV found a way to up their game in a big way. Set to air today on Shout! Factory TV & Farscape TV at 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST (encore presentation on Farscape TV on May 6th at 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST), the Farscape Fandemonium Marathon will also feature an exclusive reunion of executive producers Brian Henson & Rockne O'Bannon in an interview conducted by Adam Savage (Mythbusters). With interview footage set for between episodes, viewers can look forward to hearing behind-the-scenes conversations among the three regarding the series' development, creature design, special effects, filming fan-favorite scenes & more. In fact, we have a look at what you can expect…

So where can you find the marathon stream? Glad you asked! You can view it on Farscape.TV; the Shout! Factory TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android; and the following digital streaming platforms: Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, Streamium, TCL, Tubi, Twitch, and XUMO. Here's an overview of what fans can expect later today:

"What a fun walk down memory lane with Rockne O'Bannon as we uncovered our favorite behind-the-scenes stories with Adam Savage," said Henson. "'Farscape' fans are simply the best. They continue to support and share the world of Farscape, so this marathon is really for them – fans that have been with us from the beginning and new fans who have come on board." Here's a look at three preview clips from Savage's interview with Henson and O'Bannon:

The critically-acclaimed sci-fi adventure series follows astronaut John Crichton as a freak accident during an experimental space mission catapults him across a thousand galaxies to an alien battlefield. Suddenly, he's trapped among alien creatures wielding deadly technology – a battle that 20th-century sci-fi pop culture never prepared him for. Hunted by a merciless military race, Crichton begins his quest for home from a galaxy far, far away… And just a quick reminder that fans can catch the entire series (including the Emmy-nominated miniseries Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars) on-demand on Shout! Factory TV, as well as streaming 24/7 on the Farscape FAST channel.