Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: fast & furious

Fast & Furious Star/EP Vin Diesel Announces 4 Peacock Spinoff Series

During NBCUniversal's Upfronts, "Fast & Furious" franchise star/EP Vin Diesel announced that four spinoff series are on the way from Peacock.

Article Summary Vin Diesel revealed at NBCUniversal Upfronts that Peacock is developing four Fast & Furious spinoff series.

The Fast & Furious film saga may end in 2028 with Fast Forever, but the franchise universe is expanding on TV.

Plot details remain under wraps, with Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman attached to write the pilot episode.

Universal Television produces, with Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz, Chris Morgan, and more Fast & Furious vets exec producing.

When star and producer Vin Diesel made the decision to title the final chapter in the "Fast & Furious" franchise Fast Forever, he wasn't kidding. While the film franchise might be wrapping up its run in March 2028, the franchise's universe will live on in not one… not two… not three… but four spinoff series. The news came during NBCUniversal's Upfronts presentation, with the four series set to stream on Peacock. Vin Diesel made the announcement during the big Madison Avenue/Wall Street event.

"For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more," Vin Diesel shared. "They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family, would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the 'Fast and Furious' universe."

So, what will the four shows focus on? While there are any number of possibilities, no details on the series were released – though behind-the-scenes details were made clearer. Vin Diesel will executive-produce the series adaptation, with the pilot written by Mike Daniels (NBC's upcoming David Boreanaz-starring The Rockford Files) and Wolfe Coleman, who previously collaborated on NBC's Shades of Blue.

UPDATE: Though Vin Diesel announced four, Variety is reporting that only one is currently in development.

The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Diesel and Sam Vincent will executive produce via One Race alongside "Fast & Furious" franchise producer Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film. In addition, Chris Morgan and Jeff Kirschenbaum, producers on the film franchise, have also joined as executive producers. The news comes as the "Fast & Furious" franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary, with a number of special screenings (including one during the Cannes Film Festival) in play.

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