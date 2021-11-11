Fatal Attraction: Lizzy Caplan Set to Star in Paramount+ Series Adapt

When Paramount+ announced back in February of this year that it would be looking to take advantage of its access to Paramount's massive film library for series potential from films such as Love Story, The Italian Job, and Flashdance, they weren't just paying lip service to the film giant. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) has been tapped for a lead role in a series adaptation of the 1987 Michael Douglas and Glenn Close-starring film Fatal Attraction. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control, Caplan will star as Alex (Close's role from the film), who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. The role of Dan (originally played by Michael Douglas in the film) has not been cast. Alexandra Cunningham will serve as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Kevin J. Hynes sharing a co-story credit with Cunningham as well as executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are on board to executive produce for Amblin Television.

"Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze," said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series in a statement when the news was first announced. "Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche." Based on the short film Diversion by James Dearden (who would go on to write the screenplay for the film), the film would go on to become became a global box office sensation shortly after its debut, grossing over $320 million worldwide (righteously impressive when translated to today's figures). Close and the film would go on to receive Oscars and Golden Globes nominations.