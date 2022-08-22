Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Series Welcomes Doreen Calderon

The cast for Paramount+'s Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, Dawson's Creek, Fringe), Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) & Amanda Peet (The Chair)-starring series adaptation of the 1987 Michael Douglas & Glenn Close film Fatal Attraction is welcoming another new addition. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Doreen Calderon (Loot, Riverdale) has joined in the role of Maureen Walker, Dan's (Jackson) longtime assistant who worked for his father before him. She knows how he thinks and keeps in perfect stride but also has enough cred to tease her boss once in a while. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control, Fatal Attraction stars Caplan as Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Jackson) after their brief affair (with Peet starring as Dan's wife, Beth). Calderon joins a cast that includes Jackson, Caplan, Peet, Calderon, Alyssa Jirrels (Boo Bitch), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Reno Wilson (Good Girls), Brian Goodman (Rizzoli & Isles), Jessica Harper (The Old Man), John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs.

Harper's Sophie is Beth's (Peet) mother, a dryly witty New England transplant who loves her daughter and granddaughter and also a cocktail. Getz's Warren is Beth's father, who retired from the financial sector and does not suffer fools lightly. He puts up with Dan (Jackson) for Beth's sake but isn't impressed by Dan's career or his ability to provide for his family. Olagundoye's Conchita Lewis is the head of the Victims Services Bureau and a longtime colleague and friend of Dan as well as Alex's (Caplan) boss. Sullivan's Frank Gallardo is Dan's #2 in the Major Crimes Bureau. Frank is a fast-talking prosecutor who habitually juggles a mistress and enjoys making things awkward for other people. Dan didn't hire him and doesn't like him but can't fire him, so has learned to live with him. Cheerfully energetic with a warm vibe, Briggs plays Stella is welcoming and confident, and disarming when she wants to be friends. Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Kevin J. Hynes sharing a co-story credit with Cunningham as well as executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are on board to executive produce for Amblin Television.