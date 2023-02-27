Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Trailer Previews Jackson, Caplan Series Paramount+ previewed its upcoming Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, and Amanda Peet-starring Fatal Attraction series, premiering April 30th.

Though Paramount+'s upcoming Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, Dawson's Creek, Fringe), Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) & Amanda Peet (The Chair)-starring series adaptation of the 1987 Michael Douglas & Glenn Close film Fatal Attraction still has some time to go before its April 30th, that doesn't mean it's too early to get a brief look at what's to come. And this time, we have more than preview images to pass along, with the streaming service spotlighting the series in its newest trailer previewing what's still to come. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control, the streaming series stars Caplan as Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Jackson) after their brief affair (with Peet starring as Dan's wife, Beth).

Here's a look at the complete trailer released by Paramount+ earlier today, also covering series such as Star Trek: Picard, Mayor of Kingstown, and more (with the Fatal Attraction preview beginning between the :15 and :20 mark):

"In the film, Alex is the villain of the story, and Dan is the hero, and there is no gray area," Caplan explained during an interview with EW. "Now, audiences have changed so much; we are no longer primed to believe in this villainous woman story. She's clearly mentally ill, and that's not something that is really touched upon at all in the movie. There's a lot to unpack with her. She has a full backstory and a full point of view in our show. With a limited series, there's an opportunity to take more time getting to know all of these characters." Caplan added this about her co-star, Jackson. "I'm so happy that Josh is playing this role. He was the greatest partner. We had to do some pretty full-on stuff with each other. It's an erotic thriller, and there's also quite a bit of physical violence, which requires so much trust with your scene partner, and I trusted him every step of the way."

Joining Jackson, Caplan & Peet are Alyssa Jirrels (Boo Bitch), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Reno Wilson (Good Girls), Brian Goodman (Rizzoli & Isles), Jessica Harper (The Old Man), John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), newcomer Isabella Briggs, and Doreen Calderon (Loot, Riverdale). Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Kevin J. Hynes sharing a co-story credit with Cunningham as well as executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are on board to executive produce for Amblin Television.