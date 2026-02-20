Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: fcc, opinion

FCC Chair Carr Wants TV Networks More Pro-USA for America's 250th

FCC Chair Brendan Carr's plan for TV networks to be more pro-USA during America's 250th anniversary has a very "state-run media" vibe to it.

When he's not busy manipulating the networks to make late-night television as Donald Trump-friendly as possible, Trump's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, has decided to take on the role of "national network programmer" with some scary thoughts and advice to the networks on how they can best celebrate the U.S.'s 250th anniversary this year. To say they sound less like a media historical celebration and more like "state-run television light" would be an understatement. For example, the "Pledge America Campaign" is meant for television broadcasters to "lend their voices in support of Task Force 250 and the celebration of America's 250th birthday by airing patriotic, pro-America content that celebrates the American journey and inspires its citizens by highlighting the historic accomplishments of this great nation from our founding through the Trump Administration today."

"The White House is leading our national celebration of this historic event with the Salute to America 250 Task Force, which calls on the federal government, among others, to mark this momentous occasion. As part of this effort, I am calling on broadcasters to pledge to provide programming that promotes civic education, national pride, and our shared history," the FCC Chair said in a statement. Based on the moves made by the Trump Administration over the past year to whitewash the nation's history, we can only assume that when Carr wrotes, "our shared history," he talking about history that doesn't make white people uncomfortable.

"This type of programming is more relevant than ever, as surveys show that civics education is in rapid decline. And classic programming such as 'Schoolhouse Rock!' is now only found in online archives. Broadcasters are uniquely positioned to help address these concerning developments by providing programming that celebrates the remarkable story of American Independence while also tailoring it to the specific needs of their local communities, in furtherance of their public interest obligations," Carr continued, not once noting the irony that he mentions that "civics education is in rapid decline" without adding how the Trump Administration has had a major hand in making that happen.

In fact, the FCC Chair even had some notes for the television broadcasters regarding what he would like to see:

Running PSAs, short segments, or full specials specifically promoting civic education, inspiring local stories, and American history

Including segments during regular news programming that highlight local sites that are significant to American and regional history, such as National Park Service sites

Starting each broadcast day with the "Star Spangled Banner" or Pledge of Allegiance

Airing music by America's greatest composers, such as John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, or George Gershwin

Providing daily "Today in American History" announcements highlighting significant events that took place on that day in history

Partnering with community organizations and other groups that are already working hard to bring America's stories of unity, perseverance, and triumph to light

It will be interesting to see how many different versions of this nation's history we end up getting: the educated and the Trump-educated. Starting the broadcast day with the "Star Spangled Banner" or "Pledge of Allegiance" has serious creepy dictator vibes, the kind we would see in North Korea or Russia.

