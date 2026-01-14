Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: Johnny Knoxville Welcomes You to His "House of Fear"

FOX and Johnny Knoxville welcome you to Fear Factor: House of Fear! Here's what you need to know about TONIGHT'S round, "Sealed Fates."

Article Summary Johnny Knoxville hosts FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear, debuting in its regular day and time tonight with a high-stakes round.

Fourteen strangers move into the Fear House to compete for a $200,000 prize by confronting their deepest fears.

The first challenge, "Sealed Fates," pushes contestants to their limits with airtight bag stunts and more.

This new twist on Fear Factor combines terrifying stunts, social strategy, and non-stop suspense.

Though it was given a special sneak peek this past Sunday night, FOX and Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass") officially blow open the doors to Fear Factor: House of Fear tonight! To get you in the mood, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for S01E01: "Sealed Fates" – along with a sneak peek at one of tonight's challenges. In addition, we're giving you a chance to meet the competition, get a better sense of what the season still has to offer, and more.

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 1: "Sealed Fates" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 1: "Sealed Fates" – Fourteen total strangers move into the Fear House. With $200,000 on the line, they must confront their biggest terrors. The pressure quickly builds with the first challenge: being sealed inside airtight bags. A face-off between a coal miner and a cheerleader leads to a shocking End Game.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. Fear Factor is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!