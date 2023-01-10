Fear the Walking Dead Ending with Season 8; TWD Spinoffs Info & More Fear the Walking Dead ends with Season 8, The Walking Dead: Dead City drops this June & more TWD universe info (including series overviews).

Okay, The Walking Dead fans. Sit down because there's a lot to unpack here. First up, Fear the Walking Dead will be returning for its eighth season this May… and it will also be its final season. The final, 12-episode season will be broken into two 6-episode halves (Part I on Sunday, May 14 on AMC & AMC+, with Part II set for later this year). In honor of the news, AMC released an official promo, preview images, and an official overview. But that's not all, because we now know that The Walking Dead: Dead City will hit our screens this June, followed by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (we're guessing that's the official title now) later this year. As for the chances of the Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoff hitting screens this year, that's not going to happen, with 2024 confirmed as the general release window year. As for more info? Well, here's a look at preview images for FTWD Season 8, followed by series overviews for all four projects and more:

The Walking Dead Universe Overview

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, and Mahina Napoleon with Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, Cohan, Morgan, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, and Adam Nagaitis and is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead: "Summit" (Production Title Only): Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reunite for a new spinoff series that will finally continue the journey of Rick Grimes and Michonne characters. This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira.