Fear the Walking Dead S06E06 Preview Brings Luciana, Sarah Into Play

In the interest of full disclosure? We're still a little busy processing how Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) pretty much moved heaven and Earth to get back together only to realize they need a bit longer of a timeout than either of them first thought (those Saviors years took their toll). So the following preview for the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is being done a little differently.

What we've done for "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg" is curate ten preview images that include Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), Virginia (Colby Minifie), Luciana (Danay García), Sarah (Mo Collins), and more- and now we're posting them out of context and order to see how your minds begin piecing it all together. One thing that's pretty clear from the start? We're dealing with some serious issues with the oil reserve- and June's going to have some serious issues with Ginny.

Here's a look at the promo for this Sunday's penultimate episode before the midseason finale (more on that below) but first, a preview that finds Dorie pitching to June that they take off and leave Ginny's world behind. June doesn't see running away as her keeping her commitment to save others, but Dorie can think of one or two people who would be saved…

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 6 "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg": An explosion puts June and Virginia on a collision course with each other. Written by Alex Delyle.

Here's a reminder that Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be wrapping up their respective 2020 runs a little different from the usual. First up, even though Fear TWD is a 16-episode season, Sunday, November 22's seventh episode of the sixth season "Damage from the Inside" will be the season's midseason finale (one episode earlier than the usual 8/8 splits for 16-episode seasons due to COVID-related production delays). Then on Sunday, November 29, the first season of TWD: World Beyond wraps with a two-episode, 2-hour season finale event ("The Deepest Cut"/"In This Life").

In addition, the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead will air after both Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond on November 22 and will return to AMC+ for an exclusive episode on November 29 after TWD: World Beyond. The TWD universe's year wraps up in December with the AMC+-exclusive The Walking Dead Holiday Special.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.