Fear the Walking Dead S07E03 Preview: Dorie's Haunted by Old Horrors

Heading into the third episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, the long-running spinoff series has turned the practice of "linked anthology" into an art form. Viewers have been able to check in on Strand's (Colman Domingo) "new world order" dictatorship at the tower, as well as Morgan (Lennie James) & Grace's (Karen David) personal nuclear hell at the sub that might actually have a glimmer of hope to it now (our review here). And there's the matter of the still-unseen Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), the possible salvation that awaits at "Padre" (???), a wildcard group with unknown agenda, and the debut of the brother of a certain beheaded bounty hunter to tie it all together. This week, the spotlight shifts to June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie, St. (Keith Carradine) as they make the best of Teddy's bunker as they count the days down until they can leave. But staying might be a serious problem when Dorie learns what the bunker was really used for. Here's a look at the preview images and episode overview for this weekend's chapter, "Cindy Hawkins":

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 3 "Cindy Hawkins": Dorie and June make the best of Teddy's bunker until its history is uncovered. Directed by Ron Underwood and written by Nick Bernardone & Jacob Pinion.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.