Fear the Walking Dead S07E07 Preview: Strand Opens His Tower to Morgan

After saying goodbye to Al (Maggie Grace) and Isabelle (Sydney Lemon) in the last episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, the action shifts back to Victor (Colman Domingo) and Morgan (Lennie James) as we stare down the penultimate Season 7 episode before the midseason break. In the following preview images & overview for "The Portrait," Morgan is given access to The Tower after pleading for help with a sick Baby Mo. But once inside and with a number of familiar faces already there, Morgan learns very quickly that Victor's "benevolent dictator" act has its limits (but at least Daryl Mitchell's Wendell is still alive):

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 "The Portrait": When baby Mo gets sick, Morgan successfully pleads for entry into Strand's Tower; Morgan quickly learns even Strand's benevolence has its limits. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Nick Bernardone.

Now here's a look back at the original trailer and Season 7 overview for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.