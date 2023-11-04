Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, fear the walking dead, fear twd, preview, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead S08E09 Preview: Dwight Wasn't Expecting Guests

In the following sneak peek at AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E09: "Sanctuary," Dwight has an uninvited guest to deal with.

In addition, we have highlights from an interview with EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis regarding the final episodes.

Satrazemis on the final episodes: "You never know what you're going to see".

As the long-running spinoff series reaches its end, the focus of this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead focuses on the hardships & struggles going on over at PADRE, with the spotlight shifting to Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), June (Jenna Elfman), Victor (Colman Domingo), and Dove (Jayla Walton). In the following clip from S08E09: "Sanctuary," Dwight finds himself dealing with a very unwelcome guest – and after everything that our heroes have been through, you can appreciate Dwight having some reservations…

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Images, Overviews & More!

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 "Sanctuary": Fractured after escaping the downfall of the Tower, the survivors find themselves facing the challenges of life under PADRE, where they will be forced to choose between who they've become and who they want to be. Here's a look at the sneak peek that was released earlier today, followed by the trailer for the episode and preview images:

Dwight and Sherry have entered the fight… Don't miss a new episode of #FearTWD this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/zzITQg0UiR — FearTWD (@FearTWD) November 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis previously shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

