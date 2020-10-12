Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: Alicia, Strand Are Done Taking S**t

By the time the dust settled, we learned a few things. First, the idea that you can be wounded and suffering from gangrene to the point where you give off enough "dead stink" that walkers ignore you will never not be disturbing. Second, Demetrius Grosse's Emile LaRoux found out the "sharp" way what happens when one breaks the kind of "social contract" he did with Morgan (Lennie James). Third, Virginia (Colby Minifie) just learned that you can't threaten a "dead man"- or figure out his next move. Fourth, ax trumps stick. But the last and most important thing? That the sixth season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is off to a strong start, finding a way to combine a single-focus episode with the layers of an overarching mystery that looks to have threads throughout the upcoming episodes (like the deal with the key and the shady dudes waiting on LaRoux at the end).

Now the spotlight turns to Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand (Maggie Grace)- and in the following clip for this Sunday's James-directed "Welcome to the Club," the two make it pretty clear that they are literally and figuratively not taking any sh*t anymore (followed by a new trailer previewing what's still to come this season):

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 2 "Welcome to the Club": Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat. Directed by Lennie James.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.