Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview: Will Teddy Break Alicia?

By the time the credits rolled on this past Sunday night's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, June (Jenna Elfman) and Morgan (Lennie James) made up and June was welcomed back to the community- and she brought John Dorie, Sr. (Keith Carradine) and his wealth of knowledge about Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks with him. While we'll leave it to our review to offer you more detail (check that out here), needless to say, it would be a good idea if Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) finds a way out of her captivity sooner rather than later. Because in next Sunday's episode "Mother," we learn what's been going on with Alicia over the past two episodes- and to say there's quite a bit of attempted brainwashing going on would be an understatement. But as you're about to see from the following preview, viewers can also expect to learn quite a bit more of Teddy's backstory, too- and considering what we already know? Yeah, it's not gonna be a pretty one…

Now here's a preview of what lies ahead for Alicia and our heroes via an official teaser showcasing a surprise reunion and episode overview, followed by a sneak preview showing some of Teddy's methods to "win over" Alicia:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dakota & Alicia's Reunion | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 614 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgKKgZnbuI8)

The Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 14 "Mother": Alicia is held prisoner by Teddy; there, she reunites with old friends and must confront her past if she hopes to move on and escape.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Are You Ready to Accept His Word?' Sneak Peek Ep. 614 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOvkfV4P7Nw&t=5s)

In the following featurette, the cast and creative team discuss "J.D." and the implications from it moving forward for both the characters as well as the season's overall narrative:

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.