Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: Is Al Signaling for Some CRM Help?

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is ready to kick off its sixth season this Sunday, October 11th- and it does so with some strong early-season reviews crediting the opening episodes as some of the best of the series' run so far. While most of our focus up to this point has been on the battle of wills brewing between Morgan (Lennie James) and Virginia (Colby Minifie), the rest of our heroes won't exactly be sitting around waiting to be rescued. In the following two clips, we get a better sense of what Al (Maggie Grace), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and June (Jenna Elfman) are up to.

Check out the two teasers below, which raises a question that fans of the entire Walking Dead universe should keep in mind. Who would Al be looking to signal from the roof of a building with a helipad? For some reason, a Certain thRee letters seeM to come to mind…

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world. Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 1 "The End is the Beginning": Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, and written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.