Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Can Al & Dwight Find Isabelle?

With only hours to go until the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead ("Alaska"), Al (Maggie Grace) is apparently taking the Foo Fighters advice and looking to the skies to save her- in this case, the skies patrolled by CRM's Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon, who last appeared in the fifth season episode "The End of Everything"). Small problem: this time she's not along so it's going to be tough for her to keep their secret a secret for much longer- especially when her "partner in crime" this season is Dwight (Austin Amelio). As you're about to see in the following clip, Al opens up to Dwight about the walkie-talkie and what's on the other end- with Dwight's response being not quite what we expected.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 3 "Alaska": Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission to follow one more lead. Directed by Colman Domingo and written by Mallory Westfall.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.